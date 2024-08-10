Borderlands Bombs At The Box Office With $10 Million Opening Weekend

Blake Lively's new movie "It Ends With Us" may be soaring high in its first weekend at the box office, but the same can't be said for "Borderlands." The adaptation of the popular sci-fi shooter video games from Gearbox Software may fail to break the $10 million mark in its debut after grossing just $4 million from 3,125 locations (including Imax and other premium formats) on its opening day.

If nothing else, at least a $10 million opening weekend will go nicely with the 10% score on Rotten Tomatoes. Audiences aren't impressed either, with "Borderlands" garnering a D+ CinemaScore based on opening day exit polling. None of this comes as much of a surprise, given that the buzz surrounding the movie has been mostly negative, and it's had a rocky road to the big screen. "Borderlands" originally wrapped filming over three years ago, and underwent reshoots directed by Tim Miller ("Deadpool") last year. Fans were left baffled by some of the casting choices, such as Cate Blanchett and Jamie Lee Curtis as characters who were around 30 years younger than them in the video games.

Physical mismatches could have been overcome (as proven by the success of Hugh Jackman in the role of Marvel's ultimate short king Wolverine), but lackluster trailers and bad reviews did little to entice audiences. And speaking of Wolverine, it certainly doesn't help that "Borderlands" is competing with "Deadpool & Wolverine," which is on track to gross north of $50 million in its third weekend. There's already an irreverent action-comedy featuring characters in wacky outfits dominating the box office, and this town ain't big enough for two of them.