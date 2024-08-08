The Real Reason Steve Martin Won't Play Tim Walz On Saturday Night Live

"Saturday Night Live" is, oddly enough, usually a pretty key part of any American election cycle. Name a president and it's easy to picture the person who played them on the long-running NBC sketch show. Say George W. Bush and it's probably just as easy to envision Will Ferrell's take on the former president as it is the man himself. As such, all eyes are now on who will be cast to play Minnesota Governor Tim Walz on "SNL" for its forthcoming 50th season, as he was recently selected to be the running mate for Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee to become our next POTUS. For now, though, at least one favorite for the role has taken his hat out of the ring.

Legendary comedian Steve Martin, who has a long history with "SNL," has politely declined an offer from Lorne Michaels to portray Walz on the show. The show needs someone to join Maya Rudolph, who will be returning as Harris for the upcoming season. Why did Martin decline, exactly? Speaking with the Los Angeles Times, Martin laid out his reasoning, which was pretty sound. Here's what he had to say about it:

"I wanted to say no and, by the way, he wanted me to say no. I said, 'Lorne, I'm not an impressionist. You need someone who can really nail the guy.' I was picked because I have gray hair and glasses."

Many online have pointed out that Martin does, indeed, look a lot like Walz. The actor and comedian even took to Threads joking, "I just learned that Tim Walz wants to go on the road with Marty Short." Martin regularly tours with his friend and fellow comedian Martin Short, in addition to starring alongside him on Hulu's "Only Murders in the Building."