Steve Martin Says His Retirement Announcement Was 'A Little Overstated'

Reports of Steve Martin's impending retirement may have been greatly exaggerated, or "a little overstated," by the actor himself. Martin made headlines last month when he seemed to indicate that he would be hanging up his hat after Hulu's Emmy-nominated "Only Murders in the Building" series wraps up. The show has earned Martin and his costar and longtime collaborator Martin Short dual nominations in the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series category, putting them head-to-head in tonight's awards ceremony.

Maybe it's just the thrill of awards night, but on the red carpet at the Emmys, Martin seemed to backtrack a bit on some of his comments in August, when he said, "When this television show ['Only Murders in the Building'] is done, I'm not going to seek others. I'm not going to seek other movies. I don't want to do cameos. This is, weirdly, it."

Martin now says all the retirement hubbub surrounding him was "a little overstated." Speaking to "E! Live From the Red Carpet" (via PopSugar), he explained: