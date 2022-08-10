Steve Martin Might Retire After Only Murders In The Building

Steve Martin is a bonafide comedy legend, but he's had a great resurgence in the zeitgeist over the last few years due to his role in the hilarious Hulu mystery series "Only Murders in the Building." However, the iconic actor has revealed that he would consider winding his career down if and when the show does come to an end.

"We were very happy just doing the live show," Martin told The Hollywood Reporter. "There may be a natural end to that — somebody gets sick, somebody just wears out — but I wouldn't do it without Marty. When this television show is done, I'm not going to seek others. I'm not going to seek other movies. I don't want to do cameos. This is, weirdly, it."

The actor noted that his family life is "really fun" and that he wouldn't be "willing" to "go someplace else to live" and "disappear" for the several months required to film a new project.