The One Marvel Veteran Deadpool & Wolverine Couldn't Bring Back

This post contains spoilers for "Deadpool & Wolverine."

The Marvel Cinematic Universe hasn't been on the steadiest of courses since sticking an unprecedented, multi-billion-dollar landing with "Avengers: Endgame," but even when the water was at its choppiest, the studio at least knew it had a box office ace up its sleeve with "Deadpool & Wolverine." But while this was certainly a comfort, it was also a tad awkward given that Marvel Studios absorbed the franchise after Disney absorbed 20th Century Fox. If the expectation going forward was that Marvel would wipe the old Fox slate clean and start fresh with the shipwrecked X-Men and Fantastic Four franchises, where the heck did Deadpool fit in the company's overall narrative arc?

Of course, Deadpool does as Deadpool likes, especially when he's got OG Wolverine Hugh Jackman in tow, which meant Marvel Studios had no choice but to acknowledge and — big gulp — weave those Fox failures into the fabric of its ultra-successful universe. The result has been a critical and commercial success (though /Film's Chris Evangelista was correctly tepid on the try-hard threequel), with characters like Elektra (Jennifer Garner) and Gambit (Channing Tatum) getting the big, affectionate send-off they were denied under Tom Rothman's tenure at Fox.

It's looking like this was the last opportunity for those Fox heroes to get their due, so for those who weren't asked back, perhaps this is a bit of a bummer. And then there's Vinnie Jones, the Premier-League-tough-guy-turned-actor who portrayed the Juggernaut in 2006's "X-Men: The Last Stand." The door was open for his return, but he declined to walk through it. Why would he do that when he could've been part of a guaranteed blockbuster?