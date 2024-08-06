Is That Really [SPOILER] In The House Of The Dragon Season 2 Finale?

This article contains major spoilers for the "House of the Dragon" season 2 finale.



The sophomore season of "House of the Dragon" may have gone out on somewhat of an anticlimactic note, leaving viewers hanging just when it seemed we were gearing up for two of the biggest events of the series thus far, but the finale still managed to pack several surprises for fans to obsess over. While the two rival factions of House Targaryen remain on the precipice of all-out war, Daemon (Matt Smith) has been off on his own little subplot. Let's be honest: Who among us wouldn't rather go through a psychedelic trip with one of the series' most enigmatic characters in Alys Rivers (Gayle Rankin) if it meant completely avoiding our own responsibilities? This slow-burning storyline finally built to a crescendo when the rogue prince experienced a startling vision of the future, featuring a handful of unexpected cameos. One had to do with a "Game of Thrones" character we may or may not have seen before, while the other promptly broke the internet ... or would've, had it not leaked onto social media a few days ahead of time.

One might say this was the mother of all cameos, in fact. Daemon catches a glimpse of none other than Daenerys Targaryen, the Mother of Dragons herself, in an appearance that seemingly confirmed her to be the legendary Prince That Was Promised. Though shown only from the back with her three young dragons in tow (a recreation of "Game of Thrones" season 1's most unforgettable visual), it was beyond clear who this was meant to be. That only stirred up an immediate source of debate, however. Was this actually Emilia Clarke once again reprising her famous, star-making role?

We finally have an answer to that.