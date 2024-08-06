The Deadpool & Wolverine Variant Percy Jackson's Walker Scobell Almost Played

With "Deadpool & Wolverine" in its second week of blockbuster theatrical release, it feels safe to finally discuss sans spoiler warning the myriad of cameos tucked within its meta-mad 128-minute runtime. After all, these movies are instant gratification machines. Once they're out in the wild, it's foolish to expect hardcore comic book nerds to keep it in their pants for so much as a second after their first public screening. They're designed to get folks flooding the zone over what they've just seen, while speculating over what's to come. (Even Disney and Marvel have opened the floodgates on spoilers by now.)

"Deadpool & Wolverine" is an interesting film in this regard because a good deal of the speculation is about what's not to come, and in some cases, what didn't happen at all. Despite their stirring, crowd-pleasing sacrifices in The Void, the heroes of Marvel movies past (most notably Blade, Elektra, and Gambit) have at long last completed their tour of duty. This should not come as a surprise. The MCU moved on from them a long time ago. That they got this uplifting curtain call is a blessing.

There are, however, other instances where you might wonder who didn't get the call. In terms of Fox's Marvel Universe, that list is long and distinguished (there are multiple Oscar winners in this group who were likely more than happy to watch from the sidelines). And then there are the random cameos, like DCEU veteran Henry Cavill dropping by as Cavillrine. Or that multitude of Deadpool variants. Though they're all masked, you can quickly identify some of the voices — Matthew McConaughey and Blake Lively in particular.

Had life gone another way (or, rather, slowed its progress), Disney+ subscribers might've been treated to a pop-in from Percy Jackson himself, Walker Scobell. Though the actor was vehemently on the record about wanting to join the Deadpool circus, his body screwed him out of it.