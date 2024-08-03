The Best Horror Movies Streaming This Month Are Slashers (August 2024)

There are various suggestions as to when the slasher movie sub-genre began, but it's safe to say it's been with us for at least 60 years. And in those 60 years, there's been a lot of dreck. That's not a bad thing, mind you — dreck can be fun! The slasher film, with its propensity for graphic kills and unstoppable killers taking center stage, is prone to sleaze and cheese, and that can be mighty enjoyable. It's a matter of taste — can you stomach what's being churned out? Or will you head to the toilet and lose your lunch? And then ... will you come back for more?

A new month is upon us, which means it's time for me to yet again highlight some streaming horror titles. And this month is all about slashers! Before we get to it, some ground rules. I tried not to be too obvious here. There are a million different lists on a million different websites about slasher movies (like this one here!), and these lists often rattle off the same familiar titles. You know them, I know them. You love them, I love them. It's fine. But with this month's streaming guide, I wanted to try to not to state the obvious. For instance: "Halloween" isn't on this list. Not because it's not a great movie (it's one of the best horror movies ever made), but because we all know "Halloween" is great, and we've all (presumably) seen it a hundred times. Another example: while there's a "Nightmare on Elm Street" movie on this list, it's not the first "Nightmare on Elm Street" movie. You get the picture.

So without further ado, here are the best horror movies streaming in August 2024, slasher edition.