The Correct Order To Watch The Chucky Movies

Tom Holland's 1988 film "Child's Play" was initially meant to be a satire of the commercial madness that swept the world when Cabbage Patch Kids proliferated through the marketplace a few years before. What if, "Child's Play" asked, the soul of a vicious serial killer possessed your ultra-hot Christmas toy? The result was a genuinely creepy supernatural thriller about a young boy named Andy (Alex Vincent) his single mom (Catherine Hicks) and the mysterious Good Guy doll who likely contains the personality of Charles Lee "Chucky" Ray (Brad Dourif), known to the police as the Lakeshore Strangler.

Like many of the slasher films of the 1980s, "Child's Play" was extensively sequelized. The mythos of Chucky the killer doll expanded, leading to strange byzantine rules of voodoo magic (Chucky uses a magical amulet and magic spells to shunt his soul into a doll body), as well as inter-doll mating, and a lot of queerness. At the end of the series' fourth film, Chucky and his doll bride Tiffany (Jennifer Tilly) have a weird organic doll child who alternately goes by the names Glen or Glenda (or GG if you consider the series), and who is nonbinary. The most recent "Child's Play" movie was released in 2017, and also prominently featured a queer couple. The whole "Child's Play" phenomenon — its origins and its meaning — was examined in a pretty good 2022 documentary called "Living with Chucky."

There is currently a spinoff TV series called "Chucky" airing on Syfy, and it takes place in the same continuity as the movies. In 1993, 2014, and 2019, there were remakes of "Child's Play" that exist in their own continuities. All told, there are ten "Child's Play" movies. Here's how to watch them: