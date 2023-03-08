Haunt 2 In The Works, According To Directors Scott Beck And Bryan Woods
At this point, it's almost a rite of passage for a horror film to get a sequel. They are a staple in the genre, with beloved franchises like "Evil Dead," "Scream," and "Friday the 13th" going on for decades. Horror is an enduring genre, and it is definitely ripe for sequels, re-quels, and reboots — and it looks like we have one on the way for the underrated Halloween terror "Haunt."
In a Reddit AMA (short for "Ask Me Anything") session for the upcoming Beck and Woods film "65," a fan asked if there was any hope for a sequel to the directorial duo's often-glossed-over haunted house movie. Fans (myself included!) will be delighted to know that the response was positive. "Thanks for the support. We can confirm that conversations for a 'Haunt' sequel are officially underway," replied Bryan Woods, who is one half of the duo alongside Scott Beck. "Happy (early) Halloween!!"
Any self-respecting horror fan should have "Haunt" on their radar, at minimum, if they haven't seen it — but those who have, like myself, will have no problem telling you that the movie is a heart-pounding bloody odyssey that more people should sink their teeth into. And you know what? It could use a sequel. As terrifying as it is, I'm ready for another round in the haunt.
The rise of Beck and Woods
"Haunt" is definitely one of the more under-appreciated picks of the later Beck and Woods filmography, but you may or may not know that the pair are also responsible for writing a smash hit. They penned the first installment of "A Quiet Place" — another horror film that has since spawned both a sequel and an upcoming prequel —alongside director John Krasinski in 2018. The film was a major success and became a spring/summer hit that year, but Krasinski went on to helm the second installment solo, as both writer and director.
That said, between the development of a "Haunt" sequel and the upcoming "The Boogeyman" film on the horizon, we have a lot to look forward to as Beck and Woods continue their rise in the horror genre. With "The Boogeyman," the directorial team wrote the script and "Host" director Rob Savage is taking the helm, which is a pretty exciting combination. However, while Beck and Woods have yet to truly disappoint fans, Savage took a ton of flack for his derivative and brash found footage horror feature "Dashcam" in 2021. It will be interesting to see how horror fans respond to Savage's work on the new film, as well as Beck and Woods' script.
Either way, if it's a stepping stone on the way to another haunted house adventure from hell, it's worth the wait.