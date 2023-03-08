Haunt 2 In The Works, According To Directors Scott Beck And Bryan Woods

At this point, it's almost a rite of passage for a horror film to get a sequel. They are a staple in the genre, with beloved franchises like "Evil Dead," "Scream," and "Friday the 13th" going on for decades. Horror is an enduring genre, and it is definitely ripe for sequels, re-quels, and reboots — and it looks like we have one on the way for the underrated Halloween terror "Haunt."

In a Reddit AMA (short for "Ask Me Anything") session for the upcoming Beck and Woods film "65," a fan asked if there was any hope for a sequel to the directorial duo's often-glossed-over haunted house movie. Fans (myself included!) will be delighted to know that the response was positive. "Thanks for the support. We can confirm that conversations for a 'Haunt' sequel are officially underway," replied Bryan Woods, who is one half of the duo alongside Scott Beck. "Happy (early) Halloween!!"

Any self-respecting horror fan should have "Haunt" on their radar, at minimum, if they haven't seen it — but those who have, like myself, will have no problem telling you that the movie is a heart-pounding bloody odyssey that more people should sink their teeth into. And you know what? It could use a sequel. As terrifying as it is, I'm ready for another round in the haunt.