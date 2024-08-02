How To Watch MaXXXine At Home

Director Ti West's conclusion to the "X" trilogy is coming home. West and star Mia Goth rounded out their decades-spanning horror trilogy this year with "MaXXXine," picking up a little while after "X" left off ("Pearl" was a prequel). The film brings the action to the '80s with Goth's Maxine Minx trying to fulfill her dream of becoming a star, and naturally, things get bloody along the way. For those who may have missed the retro, murderous trip through Hollywood, fear not! You can now watch the film from the comfort of home.

A24 has released "MaXXXine" on VOD following its successful run at the box office. The movie is now available through a variety of digital retailers such as Apple TV, Google Play, Fandango at Home, and Prime Video, among others. It is currently available to rent for a premium VOD price of $19.99, or you can purchase it digitally for $24.99. That price typically comes down after several weeks, but this is what it costs for those who wish to watch it as soon as possible.

"MaXXXine" will also eventually be making its way to the Max streaming service, thanks to a deal A24 struck with Warner Bros. Discovery late last year. As of this writing, there is no date set for the movie's streaming premiere, though it will probably be at least a couple of months before that happens. We'll be sure to update this post once that information is available.