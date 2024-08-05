House Of The Dragon Season 2 Finale Raises A Big Question About A Missing Character

This article contains spoilers for the "House of the Dragon" season 2 finale.

"House of the Dragon" has reached the conclusion of its second season, leaving us with many open questions and storylines that are just beginning. Indeed, like so many "Game of Thrones" season finales before it, the latest "House of the Dragon" episode moves the pieces across the board and sets up for some delicious drama and intrigue to come in the season ahead. There's the nascent conflict between the new dragonriders, especially Ulf and his disrespect toward his liege, but also the preparations for war from Aemond, Criston Cole, and both Rhaenyra and Daemon, with the latter's spooky little magic adventure at Harrenhal resulting in Daemon once again swearing his loyalty to his wife.

With season 2 of "House of the Dragon" having fewer episodes than usual, the finale feels more like build-up and set-up than a proper conclusion. Among the many open-ended questions, there is one regarding a rather important character that we hadn't seen in a few weeks. So far, it seems everything is coming up Rhaenyra, as she has a bunch of dragons, her husband is both loyal to her and has amassed an army, and her archenemy Alicent promised not only to let Rhaenyra enter King's Landing and deliver the Iron Throne to her, but to also let her kill Alicent's eldest son, Aegon II.

Team Green is in trouble, and it seems there is infighting going on, what with Alicent betraying her son the king, Aemond also trying to kill his brother, and Larys Strong escaping with Aegon before anything happens. And yet, there is another big player the show has kind of forgotten about until now (one who's been suspiciously missing for weeks): Ser Otto Hightower, former Hand of the King.