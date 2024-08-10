Ryan Reynolds' Best Movie Happened Because Of His Financeable Face

Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck's "Mississippi Grind" is one of the best films ever made about gambling. This means it's actually about losing, and that's not a subject that sends folks flocking to the multiplex. This doesn't mean "Mississippi Grind" is a drag; it's a lively two-hander about two losers wending their way through the South in search of that ever elusive jackpot. But, as we see in the film, the high of even a big win vanishes rapidly. Ultimately, you return to your life and the mess you've probably made of it (gamblers aren't the most reliable of spouses/parents), and the losing resumes.

That's basically the story of "Mississippi Grind," which, unsurprisingly, made the project difficult to finance. Yes, Boden and Fleck had a terrific screenplay, and could point to the rave reviews for their first two features, "Half Nelson" and "Sugar," as proof that they could potentially generate decent box office throughout awards season (the former earned Ryan Gosling an Oscar nomination for Best Actor), but financiers were unlikely to take a risk on an uncommercial movie like this unless they could attract a semi-bankable name.

When Boden and Fleck first went looking for cash to make "Mississippi Grinding," they had Ben Mendelsohn cast as the hard-up protagonist Gerry. He was perfect because he's both handsome and naturally downcast. He looks like he knows from losing. But while Mendelsohn was very much in demand after his bravura performance in David Michôd's 2010 crime drama "Animal Kingdom," he wasn't a box office draw in the U.S. Since Boden and Fleck, who place a high premium on realism, were looking to shoot on location in the South (occasionally in operating casinos), their budget would be prohibitively high unless they found a co-lead who exuded movie star charisma.

And that's when they hit a bright, smiling jackpot named Ryan Reynolds.