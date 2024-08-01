The X-Men Movies Used NSYNC's Bye Bye Bye Long Before Deadpool & Wolverine

There is a lot going on in "Deadpool & Wolverine." One could even say too much. From the gags to the cameos, many Marvel fans would be eager to rewatch the movie and try to catch everything, though /Film's Chris Evangelista disagrees in his not-so-enthusiastic review. Still, there are plenty of silly and irreverent gags to keep the audience entertained. This is a movie that gives one of the best actors in the Marvel Cinematic Universe a profanity-laden speech reminiscent of Steve Martin's car rental f-bomb tirade in "Planes, Trains and Automobiles," and a movie that introduces the most powerful creature in all of the Marvel multiverse.

Granted, "Deadpool & Wolverine" isn't all jokes. It also serves as a heartfelt celebration of the good, the bad, and the weird of the last 25 years of superhero movies, not only providing several exciting cameos but also paying homage to 20th Century Fox's Marvel movies through an emotional montage during the movie's end credits, albeit by misusing a great song. But there is one song that is phenomenally used in the film, NSYNC's hit "Bye Bye Bye," which accompanies a fantastic dance sequence over the opening credits delivered by dancer Nick Pauley.

As cool as the NSYNC sequence was, it was not the first time a Marvel movie featured the hit song for a comedic scene.