Bones Used An Old Cowboy Movie Trick To Turn Day Into Night

Shooting a TV show can be a brutal undertaking. Not to suggest that making a movie isn't equally challenging — if not more challenging — in some ways. That said, TV shows are often working on incredibly tight schedules, rolling right from one episode to the next. That was certainly the case for "Bones," which was working on a network schedule of 20 episodes or more per season. There's little time to waste and it typically has to be done on a tight budget, even if "Bones" broke the budget on occasion. That being the case, it requires getting creative sometimes, like having to shoot a scene that takes place at night in broad daylight.

In "Bones: The Official Companion," the cast and crew discussed the season 2 episode "Judas on a Pole." Due to filming curfews in Los Angeles where production was taking place, the opening scene, which depicted a burning body that was central to the episode's plot, was written as a night scene. However, they had to film it during the day. "Bones" co-executive producer Steven Beers explained how they did that, exactly.

"We used a technique that isn't done a lot called 'day for night.' We went back to an old form of cowboy [movie] photography so we could go up on that roof and make it look like nighttime in the middle of the day. That was fun to figure out. Usually you hide the sky as much as you can when you do day for night. But we were on the rooftop, so instead we had to embrace that."

Interestingly enough, "The X-Files" star David Duchovny directed the episode, ranking as one of just several directing credits to his name. The episode also did pretty well in the ratings, pulling in 8.62 million viewers. That's a far cry from the show's peak during "Bones" season 1, but it's a sizable audience, to be certain.