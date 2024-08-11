The Borg Heads In Star Trek: First Contact Contain Hidden Messages

If I may start with a personal, somewhat braggadocious anecdote, I personally visited the sets of "Star Trek: The Next Generation" and "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine" back in 1993, when I was still in high school, and my "Star Trek" fandom was riding at its most intense. I was instructed to touch nothing, and I didn't — I also wasn't allowed to sit in Captain Picard's chair, which was a bummer — but I was permitted to look as closely at the computer panels and walls as I wanted.

Close inspection revealed a raft of teeny-tiny in-jokes that would never appear on camera, clearly designed by crew members and set designers to keep themselves amused while assembling the series. One might know that the wall panels of the U.S.S. Enterprise-D sport small, brown oval shapes indicating what might be behind that panel. In reality, those ovals contain little gags that read "Never tug on Superman's cape," or "Don't spit in the wind." Additionally, the computer panel layout on the Enterprise-D — called LCARS — featured five-letter notations on each button. The letters are the initials of crew members who designed the series.

The set of "Deep Space Nine" contained even more hidden text on its walls, and there were too many gags to get in here. But "Deep Space Nine" made it clear that set designers members knew they could be playful with tiny in-jokes they knew would never be picked up by a camera lens.

This impishness carried over to production of "Star Trek: First Contact" in 1996, when special makeup effects artist Jacob Garber found that he could hide in-jokes in the film's Borg makeup. Garber finally revealed his little pranks in a 2016 oral history of "First Contact" printed in the Hollywood Reporter.