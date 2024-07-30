Godzilla Minus One/Minus Color Is Coming To Netflix. Here's Why It's Worth Your Time

One of the biggest cinematic surprises of the last year was, without a doubt, "Godzilla Minus One." It may have been difficult for longtime fans to imagine an entry from this franchise hitting such a high bar nearly 70 years into its existence, but director Takashi Yamazaki's film delivered the goods – so much so that it became the first and only "Godzilla" movie to earn an Oscar. Those who have watched it are certainly aware that "Minus One" is great, but even for those who have already seen it and are well aware of what the film has to offer, there is a strong argument to be made for watching the movie again in an entirely new way.

Amid the film's record-breaking theatrical run, its distributor, Toho, released the "Minus Color" edition, which, as the title implies, is Yamazaki's World War II-era take on the King of the Monsters in black-and-white. Recently, "Godzilla Minus One" finally arrived on Netflix and VOD, opening it up to an entirely new audience after not being available to watch anywhere in North America after it left theaters. The film quickly entered the top 10 on Netflix in addition to digital retailers such as Apple TV, meaning lots of people have already seen it. But the "Minus Color" edition will be available to stream on Netflix starting on August 1, 2024, and this version is also well worth your time.

There are countless movies to watch on streaming at any given moment, making it tough to justify watching the same thing more than once — particularly in the span of just a few weeks. But this is not merely the same movie with the color removed; the black-and-white version truly does allow audiences to watch a tremendous piece of cinema through an entirely new lens.