Godzilla Minus One Is Getting An Incredible Blu-Ray Release – But There's A Catch

One of the best movies of 2023 is finally getting a 4K Blu-ray release in the United States. "Godzilla Minus One" is, at long last, getting a physical release in North America. What's more, Toho has pulled out all the stops as an epic four-disc collection will be arriving this fall for fans of the King of the Monsters to bring home. That's the good news. The bad news? It's expensive and won't be widely available.

🚨🚨🚨 The wait is OVER! 🚨🚨🚨 Be one of the first in the US to own Godzilla Minus One and Godzilla Minus One/Minus Color on Blu-ray with the "Deluxe Japan Collector's Edition"! Only available at the Godzilla Store. https://t.co/jnFY9zJvkw pic.twitter.com/zPjfCbaQv0 — GODZILLA STORE US (@GodzillaS_US) July 9, 2024

Toho has confirmed the "Deluxe Japan Collector's Edition" of the film will be arriving in September, with pre-orders available now. The set includes a 4K and Blu-ray copy of director Takashi Yamazaki's acclaimed "Godzilla" film as well as a copy of the "Minus Color" black and white version. You can watch "Godzilla Minus One" on Netflix or VOD, but this is one that deserves the Ultra HD treatment. What's more, this set is truly impressive, well beyond a standard physical release.

This is the same version that was released in Japan earlier this year, and we've got more photos of the set for you to check out below. As for the specifics of the bad news, it costs a whopping $65, which is an awful lot for a Blu-ray. Yes, it's a four-disc set, but it's still ultimately one movie we're talking about. It's also going to be exclusive to the Godzilla store, meaning you can only order it from the franchise's official website. It won't be available on store shelves. But Best Buy stopped selling Blu-rays recently anyhow, so it's not like that's as viable as it once was. Still, it's limited in availability and pricey.

This is also essentially the exact release from Japan, meaning it is ultimately a Japanese collector's item, not a typical U.S. release. English menus have been added and English subtitles can be selected, but the bonus features on the fourth disc are only in Japanese and do not have English subtitles. It's very important to understand what you're getting for this price.