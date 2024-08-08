Dune 2's Black And White Scene Had The Studio Panicking

Denis Villenueve approached his first "Dune" film by adapting only half of Frank Herbert's original novel, betting he could tell the story's second chunk in a sequel. This gambit paid off when "Dune" became a box office success, but it meant holding back some characters for "Part Two."

Among them was Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen, nephew of Baron Vladimir and Paul Atreides' (Timothee Chalamet) counterpart. Feyd made his debut in "Dune: Part Two" played by Austin Butler, and what a debut it was. Like in the book, Feyd celebrates his birthday in the gladiatorial pits of Harkonnen homeworld Giedi Prime, killing three drugged Atreides captives. If you want a taste of what a science-fiction version of "Gladiator" would look like, there you go.

Villenueve's realization of the scene is memorable for two reasons. One, Butler, who intuitively chooses to do an impression of Stellan Skarsgård — the actor playing his uncle — and nails his gravely Swedish accent (and people thought Butler's portrayal of Elvis Presley was uncanny). Two, unlike the rest of the "Dune" duology (certain to soon be a trilogy), Feyd's pit fight is shot in black-and-white.

This flourish gets a diegetic justification; Geidi Prime orbits a black sun, so all the light on the planet is grey-toned. Villenueve explained to Inverse: "The idea that the sunlight, instead of revealing colors, will kill colors; that [the Harkonnens'] own world will be seen in a daylight as a bleak black-and-white world, will tell us a lot about their psychology."

While this scene won over audiences, "Dune" cinematographer Grieg Fraser revealed in an interview with Screen Rant that it had Warner Bros. execs feeling uncertain.