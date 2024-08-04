The One 12 Monkeys Scene That Bruce Willis Tried To Avoid

Willis has a complicated reputation when it comes to collaborating with directors, with Kevin Smith notoriously saying it was "soul crushing" to work with the actor on the comedy "Cop Out." Fortunately, it sounds like Willis and Gilliam had a slightly more copacetic working relationship. There was just one thing that the two really disagreed on, according to Gilliam:

"There is a moment when he has kidnapped Madeleine [Stowe] and they are out in the woods and he's been running away from Christopher Plummer's house and escaping the cops. And he opens the trunk and she kicks him in the face with her high-heeled shoes and he said, 'I wouldn't go down.' I said, 'F*** off, Bruce!' (Laughs.) 'You'd go down!' He said, 'No!' That was one of the funnier moments. The stunt guy said, 'Yeah, Bruce, you'd go down.' And he said, 'No, I wouldn't.' I said, 'You're not John McClane, f*** off!' He just went off and sulked by a tree and I just carried on shooting on without him and finally he came back. 'OK. Yeah I'll do it. It's bulls***.' That was really the only difficult moment. The rest of the time, I just thought he was on fire. He was just so good. And surprising all the time."

It's not hard to imagine Willis being a bit stubborn about his character looking cool and taking hits, especially after his action movie stardom, but it's also not hard to imagine Gilliam swearing at him about it and finding the whole thing ridiculous either. Thankfully, they worked it out and Willis went with his director's wishes. Honestly, if anyone was going to know whether or not Cole would go down, it's the stunt guy. Stunt people are the unsung heroes of so many movies, and perhaps even in helping "12 Monkeys" get finished with Cole's face-kick intact.