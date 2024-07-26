The Most Confusing Parts Of Longlegs, Explained

This post contains spoilers for "Longlegs."

So, you finally dared to watch the most terrifying horror movie of the year, "Longlegs." Despite the fact the film wraps up its central mystery quite neatly by the end, you likely have some questions about director Osgood Perkins' nightmarish supernatural serial killer tale. Who exactly was Longlegs before he was co-opted by the devil? Why is he called Longlegs? Was the devil just behind everything the whole time?

These questions and more will be answered here, as we delve into the nitty gritty of this certified horror hit. "Longlegs" quickly became horror's biggest box office surprise of the year, making an incredible $22 million in its opening weekend (its highest projection prior to that was $15 million), and dropping just 48% in its second weekend. That might not seem all that impressive, but this is a huge debut for a horror movie, no doubt propelled by what was a masterclass in horror marketing by "Longlegs" distributor Neon.

Considering more people are watching this movie than frankly anyone expected, questions about the finer points of "Longlegs" are likely widespread. What's more, there are a lot more hidden details in Oz Perkins' horror hit than you might have realized on first viewing. Which is exactly why we've put together this helpful guide. Allow us, then, to crack the cipher that is "Longlegs" with a breakdown of the most confusing parts in the film.