The Best Action Scene In Deadpool & Wolverine Recalls The Classic X-Men Arcade Game

This article contains spoilers for "Deadpool & Wolverine."

It's 1996 and one of your classmates is having a birthday party at the local roller rink. Sitting in the locker room, there's a stale scent of sweaty socks and recently used toilet stall lingering in the air, so you quickly shove your feet into your black and purple Variflex rollerblades with neon green laces and wheels, frantically trying to unbunch your too-thick white tube socks so you can hit the rink. As you make your way, you pass by the snack area where your friends are chasing each other in circles with overly syrupy slushies and corresponding brightly colored tongues.

The sugar high has inspired a symphony of roller-bladed feet clomping around, high-pitched screaming, and uproarious laughter that could pierce the sound barrier. Parents are chatting and flirting, sneaking mini-bottles of liquor into their fountain sodas in styrofoam cups and paying no mind to their precious little hellions running wild. You're about to finally step foot onto the rink floor as "Gangsta's Paradise" by Coolio and Kylian Mash blast through the speakers when you look to your left where the presents and cake are being stored ... and you see it.

Its sleek, purple, and dark blue frame and bright yellow letters catch your eye. You've never seen a game of this size before, and the siren's song of "Here Comes the Hero" calls out to you. It's the X-Men arcade game, and by god, you and five of your friends are going to feed this beast quarters until your fingers bleed.

It's a feeling many of us have been trrying to replicate for nearly 30 years. Fortunately, a hero has emerged in the form of the best action scene in "Deadpool & Wolverine," which plays out like a side-scroller fight sequence straight out of the video game — swapping out Sentinels for variants of Deadpool.