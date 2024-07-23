Marvel Removes Captain America 4 Trailer Scene In At Least One Country After Trump Assassination Attempt

First of all, it is curious that the only trailer that was seemingly edited was the one uploaded on the Marvel India account. Sure, Marvel may not want to cause further controversy by calling attention to the change and they don't want to lose the millions of views on the original trailer, which has been widely spread since its release, but it is still important to note that only the trailer meant for Indian audiences was changed.

This leads us to believe the alteration was intended for that specific audience. The deletion of the shots of the assassination attempt may be because of Trump, but they could also be a simpler matter of censorship. Indian movie censors are notoriously strict, and given it is an election year in India as well as in the U.S., this may be a "kill two birds with one stone" situation of trying to get ahead of censors and controversy in India.

Side note: Marvel wouldn't go back into reshoots to excise this plotline in the final film for everyone, would they? That would be extremely expensive, let alone creatively difficult given what appears to be a pretty significant focus of the movie.

Comments under the new trailer upload also hint at a totally different change that was made to this trailer. Apparently, there was some controversy around a very brief shot showing Harrison Ford's character standing in front of a holographic world map, with some audiences getting angry that the wrong map was shown in the trailer. The shot in the unedited trailer doesn't seem to include Kashmir as part of India as a whole, and that region has long been a source of dispute between Pakistan and India, so it's easy to see why it would cause controversy no matter how the map is drawn. So while we can wonder about the reasoning behind the assassination attempt being removed, it seems this very real controversy being the reason for the change is pretty plausible — and it echoes a similar controversy that befall "Barbie" last year regarding a map that was depicted in that film.