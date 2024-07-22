New Anthony Hopkins Series Those About To Die Created A Problem For Ridley Scott's Gladiator 2

Lots of things make Ridley Scott grumpy. Critics of "Blade Runner" make him grumpy. All of those millennials not watching "The Last Duel" make him grumpy. The idea of making "wizard films" for Disney makes him grumpy. The world seems like one big inconvenience to the octogenarian, to the extent that it's not really accurate to say these things make him grumpy. Much like Mark Ruffalo's Bruce Banner in "The Avengers," the secret to Scott's remarkably durable crotchetiness is that he's always grumpy.

None of this, of course, takes away from the man's equally remarkable filmography. While there are several dubious entries on that list, anyone who made "Blade Runner" is, in my opinion, unimpeachably brilliant. Still, I implore you to take a quick peek at Scott's Wikipedia page and marvel at the sheer level of irascibility emanating from his photo in what is surely the most accurate visual representation of a man's aura on the site.

Though this particular image was taken back in 2015, I like to think this is exactly how the famed director looked when he was told he couldn't shoot parts of his long-awaited "Gladiator II" in a key Rome location. After all, the Italian capital is where the film itself is set, so shooting on-location would have surely been of importance for Scott. Alas, he was beaten to the punch by another British national treasure: Sir Anthony Hopkins.