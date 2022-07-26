Those About To Die: Everything We Know About Roland Emmerich's New Gladiator TV Series

Most people know Roland Emmerich as the director who loves to make films about Earth being attacked by aliens, giant lizards, climate change, global catastrophes, and, most recently, our very own moon. But he's also an artist with a soft spot for historical dramas (preferably the kind that allows him to marry explosions with period costumes and scenery), as evidenced by his efforts in movies like "The Patriot," "10,000 BC," and "Midway." And if he isn't blowing up national monuments or re-staging massive battles from the past, he's trying to blow everyone's minds by alleging Shakespeare didn't write his own plays in the film "Anonymous" or, for some reason, white-washing the Stonewall uprising with the movie "Stonewall" than claiming he totally didn't. Let it never be said Emmerich isn't a complicated, confusing storyteller.

In his latest zig-zag, the "Master of Disaster" has announced he's headed to the small screen for what would be his first streaming project. Titled "Those About to Die," the show has received a straight-to-series order from Peacock and is based on Daniel Mannix's non-fiction 1958 book of the same name about the gladiators of Ancient Rome. Mannix's work was also one of the direct inspirations for Ridley Scott's "Gladiator," although I'm willing to bet Emmerich will find a way to make this subject matter his own (and all which that implies)