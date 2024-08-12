Star Trek: First Contact Digitally Sliced Patrick Stewart Into Pieces For One Scene

In Jonathan Frakes' 1996 film "Star Trek: First Contact," the ordinarily diplomatic and level-headed Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) inexplicably cracks. The Borg — an evil race of all-consuming cyborgs — have traveled back in time to the year 2063 to muck around with human history. They intend to stop a key moment of "Star Trek" history and assimilate as many people as they can into their unthinking mechanical collective. Several years before, Picard had been assimilated by the Borg, and was only rescued and extracted at the last minute.

Healing took a long time, but Picard faced the Borg on several occasions thereafter, and was finally able to confront them with control and thoughtfulness. In "First Contact," however, the Borg attack again, and Picard — for whatever reason — can't handle it this time. This time, when he sees a Borg, he shoots it. When he confronts the Borg Queen (Alice Krige), he breaks her spine. In one notable scene, two Borg infiltrate the holodeck and Picard constructs a 1930s-style noir mystery environment to distract them. Picard then grabs a holographic Tommy gun, flips off the holodeck's safety protocols, and blasts the Borgs with holographic bullets, killin' 'em good.

As he fires the gun, Picard screams like there's no tomorrow, his body vibrating with the ancient weapon's explosive kickback. For a few moments, he's essentially Rambo.

According to an oral history of "First Contact" printed in The Hollywood Reporter in 2016, a lot of that scene was achieved using digital effects. Stewart was on set actually holding a real prop Tommy gun, but the filmmakers didn't think his reactions were dramatic enough. Adam Howard, a visual effects supervisor on the film, revealed that he had to deconstruct and digitally recreate Stewart's body to give him the proper "jiggle."