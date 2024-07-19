Twisters Makes One Glaring Omission (And It's On Purpose)

Warning: The forecast appears to be sunny with a 100% chance of spoilers. Read on only after watching "Twisters."

Ready to re-enter the suck zone? Almost 30 years after the original movie touched down and made box-office history, "Twisters" has arrived to put a new spin (see what I did there?) on the summer blockbuster and reintroduce moviegoers to the biggest cinematic baddie of them all: the weather. The first film told a pretty straightforward story about a motley crew of storm chasers led by Helen Hunt's Jo and Bill Paxton's Bill, who attempt to fend off both rivals and flying cows alike as they track down tornadoes all across the Oklahoma countryside. Despite featuring a grand total of zero legacy-character holdovers and almost no plot connections to what came before, the sequel neatly channels its predecessor's approach with a refreshingly simple, '90s throwback flair, as I wrote in my review for /Film.

But the more "Twisters" keeps things the same as before, the more audiences may end up wondering why it didn't make a major addition to reflect what's gone down in the intervening three decades. For a film that's all about the deadly effects of extreme weather, one pressing question can't help but come to mind: Why doesn't "Twisters" make even a single reference to climate change? It isn't even that much of a divisive issue anymore, seeing how studies show that the vast majority of Americans accept the science and support taking measures to curb our impact on the planet. Naturally, this was brought up to director Lee Isaac Chung in a recent interview with CNN, where he responded:

"I just wanted to make sure that with the movie, we don't ever feel like [it] is putting forward any message."

Here's how that glaring omission hurts "Twisters."