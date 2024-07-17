Mutant's Stunning Dune Comic-Con Poster Shimmers Like Spice [Exclusive]
In just a few short years, Denis Villeneuve's blockbuster adaptation of Frank Herbert's classic sci-fi novel "Dune" has become quite the beloved film franchise. "Part One" set the table for Timothée Chalamet's rise to power as Paul Atreides, while "Part Two" saw him become the leader of an ominous revolution that is poised to lead to a disastrous future. We'll find out soon enough when "Dune: Messiah" arrives, though no specific release date has been formally announced yet.
While we wait for the next chapter in the "Dune" saga, the pop culture fanatics at Mutant (who have risen from what Mondo used to be before being acquired by Funko) are delivering a stunning poster with beautiful artwork that pays tribute to "Dune: Part One." Korean-American artist Deb JJ Lee is behind this "Dune" poster, and while this isn't the first time the poster has been released (with a limited edition previously sold back in April), this is the first time a gold foil variant has been made available, which means the artwork will shimmer like the valuable spice of Arrakis.
Take a look at Deb JJ Lee's "Dune: Part One" poster variant below, and find out how you can get one from our friends at Mutant.
Mutant's Dune: Part One poster has desert power
The line work makes this "Dune: Part One" poster particularly striking, from the rays that feel like they're bursting out of the sun to the sandworms that are swirling above them. What I love about the artwork is that the explosion of patterns surrounding the sun (or is it Arrakis?) also double as sand dunes for the sandworms to explode out of on the horizon.
Where this variant stands out above the previously released posters is being printed on gold foil. Just look at all the orange on this poster and imagine how it will shine thanks to that gold foil.
Artwork by Deb JJ Lee
24"x36" Screenprint
Edition of 115
Special variant printed on Gold Foil
All the patterns and shapes, ranging from regal designs that feel tapped into the royalty of House Atreides to the lava lamp-style swirls through the sandworms and beyond, make for quite a trippy visual. Maybe if you indulge in certain substances, you might find yourself simply staring at the poster for hours on end. That's just desert power, baby.
The #Dune poster by @jdebbiel is printed on gold foil, so it actually shimmers in the light! pic.twitter.com/zovgSgQcGZ
— /Film (@slashfilm) July 17, 2024
If you want to get your hands on this glorious "Dune" poster, it will be for sale starting on Thursday, July 25 at Mutant's booth (#616) on the show floor at San Diego Comic-Con. If any end up leftover following the convention, they'll go up on sale at Mutant's website sometime later.