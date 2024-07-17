Mutant's Stunning Dune Comic-Con Poster Shimmers Like Spice [Exclusive]

In just a few short years, Denis Villeneuve's blockbuster adaptation of Frank Herbert's classic sci-fi novel "Dune" has become quite the beloved film franchise. "Part One" set the table for Timothée Chalamet's rise to power as Paul Atreides, while "Part Two" saw him become the leader of an ominous revolution that is poised to lead to a disastrous future. We'll find out soon enough when "Dune: Messiah" arrives, though no specific release date has been formally announced yet.

While we wait for the next chapter in the "Dune" saga, the pop culture fanatics at Mutant (who have risen from what Mondo used to be before being acquired by Funko) are delivering a stunning poster with beautiful artwork that pays tribute to "Dune: Part One." Korean-American artist Deb JJ Lee is behind this "Dune" poster, and while this isn't the first time the poster has been released (with a limited edition previously sold back in April), this is the first time a gold foil variant has been made available, which means the artwork will shimmer like the valuable spice of Arrakis.

Take a look at Deb JJ Lee's "Dune: Part One" poster variant below, and find out how you can get one from our friends at Mutant.