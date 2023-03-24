The End Of The Mondo Poster Is The The End Of An Era For Movie Fans

Mondo, the greatest boutique pop culture poster company of all time, is dead.

Or rather, it's on the verge of death. A new report from The Wrap says that Funko, the new-ish corporate overlords of the once omnipresent, Austin-based collectibles company, has shut down Mondo's poster division and fired the majority of the staff, including the company's co-founders. And while we don't know what that means for their toy and vinyl divisions, this is a real "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom"-type situation. Even if the body is still alive, the heart has been ripped out. (Meanwhile, io9 reports that while Mondo's original founders were laid off, poster production could continue under new leadership.)

But the sad truth is that Mondo has been struggling for years, often against a landscape it helped create and define. There was a time when Mondo produced the coolest pop culture art in the world. It was vital. The latest Mondo poster was the sought-after item for movie fans wanting to put something cool and limited on their wall. They built a world where artists could run wild with original art based on new releases and classics alike. And then they got lost in it.

Who killed Mondo? Funko, for sure. But Mondo also killed Mondo: it built a stable of artists so powerful, and a poster landscape so deep, that their decline can't help but feel inevitable.