How To Watch Winnie The Pooh: Blood And Honey 2 At Home
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Anyone who enjoys having their childhood memories warped will be glad to hear that "Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2" is now available to watch at home. When the original "Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey" debuted in 2023, there was significant buzz around the film. Director Rhys Frake-Waterfield had taken advantage of A.A. Milne's beloved bear transitioning into the public domain, and promptly set about trying to ruin everyone's childhood with a twisted take on the material that saw Pooh reimagined as a slasher killer. That all amounted to a film with a 3% Rotten Tomatoes score.
Indeed, we at /Film dubbed "Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey" a humorless bloodbath. But Frake-Waterfield didn't let the bad reviews stop him and a sequel was quickly churned out. "Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2" arrived in 2024 and saw Pooh joined by more of his bloodthirsty chums, including Owl and Tigger. This time, there was also a little more in the way of plot, with the murderous critters emerging from the 100-Acre-Wood after Christopher Robin reveals their existence, only to lay siege to the town of Ashdown.
This all resulted in a slightly better critical response. Still, despite debuting with a frankly shocking Rotten Tomatoes score, "Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2" wasn't quite a triumph. But once again, Frake-Waterfield remained undeterred, announcing a whole slate of movies for what he dubbed the "Twisted Childhood" universe. So, whether you like it or not, these movies are probably going to be around for a while, which means you might as well get caught up if you plan to pay any attention at all. Luckily, "Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2" is now available to rent and buy digitally.
Where to watch Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 at home
These days, the theatrical window is ever-shrinking, meaning audiences can watch theatrical releases at home quicker than ever before. In the case of "Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2," the movie first dropped in March, so it's been a good two-and-a-half months since Pooh laid waste to Ashdown. No doubt Rhys Frake-Waterfield and his Jagged Edge Productions are hoping that's enough time for audiences to be ready for another visit to this particularly grim vision of the 100-Acre-Wood.
Oddly, "Blood and Honey 2" won't be available on all the usual platforms at first. Those wanting to revisit the bloodbath can now rent and buy the film exclusively on Amazon for $12.99 and $19.98 respectively. If you're some sort of rabid animal stalking the depths of the 100-Acre-Wood you could conceivably opt for the standard definition options, but in a plot as bone-chilling as any horror movie Amazon has decided it will charge you the exact same prices for the privilege. After its Amazon run, the film will appear on other platforms. But if you happen to be in Pooh's homeland, the UK, you can also opt for the "Blood and Honey 2" Blu-ray.
For the time being, most of us will have to give Jeff Bezos and co. our money to enjoy the delights of "Blood and Honey 2" at home. Otherwise, fans eager for more will have to wait until "Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood and Honey 3" arrives to once again murder and slash copyright law.