How To Watch Winnie The Pooh: Blood And Honey 2 At Home

Anyone who enjoys having their childhood memories warped will be glad to hear that "Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2" is now available to watch at home. When the original "Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey" debuted in 2023, there was significant buzz around the film. Director Rhys Frake-Waterfield had taken advantage of A.A. Milne's beloved bear transitioning into the public domain, and promptly set about trying to ruin everyone's childhood with a twisted take on the material that saw Pooh reimagined as a slasher killer. That all amounted to a film with a 3% Rotten Tomatoes score.

Indeed, we at /Film dubbed "Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey" a humorless bloodbath. But Frake-Waterfield didn't let the bad reviews stop him and a sequel was quickly churned out. "Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2" arrived in 2024 and saw Pooh joined by more of his bloodthirsty chums, including Owl and Tigger. This time, there was also a little more in the way of plot, with the murderous critters emerging from the 100-Acre-Wood after Christopher Robin reveals their existence, only to lay siege to the town of Ashdown.

This all resulted in a slightly better critical response. Still, despite debuting with a frankly shocking Rotten Tomatoes score, "Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2" wasn't quite a triumph. But once again, Frake-Waterfield remained undeterred, announcing a whole slate of movies for what he dubbed the "Twisted Childhood" universe. So, whether you like it or not, these movies are probably going to be around for a while, which means you might as well get caught up if you plan to pay any attention at all. Luckily, "Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2" is now available to rent and buy digitally.