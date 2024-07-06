Why Kurt Russell's Beard In Christmas Chronicles Had To Be Handled Carefully

Is there an issue more contentious in Hollywood than facial hair? Frankly, yes. But it's still fun to talk about. Throughout the history of the industry, stars' choice of facial adornment have caused no end of issues for studio executives. Such was the case with Gregory Peck and 1950's "The Gunfighter," in which he donned a majestic mustache that then-20th Century Fox head Darryl F. Zanuck claimed he would have paid $25K to shave. Sadly, however, Zanuck was out of the country when the film shot, and only discovered the offending stache upon his return. According to the exec, it was this precise element that was to blame for the film failing to meet box office expectations.

This is but one facial hair-related debacle in the annals of Hollywood lore. What about when some sort of facial fuzz is actually required for a role? Well, in the '90s, "Tombstone" star Kurt Russell caused a bit of a headache for director George P. Cosmatos. Russell intended to sport a mustache so over-the-top that Cosmatos was required to talk him down from such conspicuous hirsuteness and point him towards a more period-accurate version.

This wouldn't be the last time Russell's facial hair caused concern among cast and crew, either — although this next example has more to do with maintaining a facial mane rather than trying to tone things down. I write, of course, about the 2018 Christmas comedy "The Christmas Chronicles," in which Russell starred as Santa Claus himself. Unfortunately, old St. Nick's beard proved to be more trouble than the crew were initially prepared for.