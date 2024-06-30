This Overlooked Twilight Zone Episode Comes With A Chilling Frankensteinian Twist

The first episode of the fourth season of "The Twilight Zone" — titled "In His Image" — opens with a startling act of violence. Alan Talbot (George Grizzard) is approached by an evangelist while waiting at a subway station, and his simmering irritation with her triggers a strange sensation: electronic beeps zap his brain, leading him to push her on the tracks. The woman is killed by the oncoming train, and Alan flees, reappearing a while later with his fiancée Jessica (Gail Kobe) near his hometown. He seems to have no recollection of his transgression at the subway.

As series creator and host Rod Serling states in the episode's opening narration, this is just the beginning of the nightmarish hell Alan is about to experience, as he stands at the cusp of a world both real and dream-like. Alan's tale is based on Charles Beaumont's captivating short story "In His Image," where a man named Pete experiences the urge to kill, and during such a tense moment of internal conflict, he accidentally injures his arm, which peels back to reveal synthetic machinery:

"Beneath the flap of skin, where veins ought to have been, and cartilage, and bone, were hundreds of tiny flexible rods, jointed and gleaming, and infinitesimal springs, turning, and bright yellow coils."

The life-altering realization that one is not flesh and bone, but a machine destabilizes both Pete and Alan, who are forced to embark on a journey to seek out their maker. Anyone familiar with Mary Shelley's "Frankenstein" is aware of the horrors that await: the monstrosities inherent within artificial life are but a reflection of the hubris of its maker, doomed to destroy the unwitting creature in a noxious cycle of isolation and vengeance.