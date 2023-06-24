Three Star Wars Villains Have A Rich History With Frankenstein

It's strange to think that "Frankenstein" had already existed for over 100 years by the time James Whale and Boris Karloff's film version terrified audiences. Despite its differences from Mary Shelley's original novel, the film has become intertwined with the story; when someone hears "Frankenstein," they'll probably think of the lumbering, mute green-skinned creature played by Karloff.

Reinterpretations of Frankenstein have either drawn on Karloff's look or purposefully distanced themselves from it. One of the latter is the "Frankenstein" films of Hammer. A British studio specializing in B-movies, Hammer was, during the mid-20th century, the premier horror filmmaking studio. Like Universal Studios, the old masters of horror, Hammer kicked off its scare-frenzy with a Frankenstein adaptation: "Curse of Frankenstein." An even greater departure from Shelley than Whale's film, "Curse" led to sequel after sequel that dropped any pretense of faithfulness.

"Star Wars" has been consistently filmed at studios in England, so it's no surprise that the original and prequel trilogies recruited local actors, including some Hammer alums. In fact, the actors behind "Star Wars" villains Grand Moff Tarkin, Count Dooku, and even Darth Vader himself have all taken turns at playing either Victor Frankenstein, or Frankenstein's terrifying creation.