A Quiet Place Prequel Director Bowed To Cat Actors: 'Mr. Cat, What Are You Willing To Give Us Today?' [Exclusive]

Totally. And I mean, bless the evil algorithms that are coming for us all, but the second I got out of the movie and opened Instagram, it was like, "You might want to follow Schnitzel the Cat." And I'm like, "Damn right, I do." So I would love to hear about cat directing. I don't think people really think about what goes into having animals in a movie, especially one where there's so many things for this cat to jump around on, to get distracted by. But the same way that we wanted to give awards to the dog last year from "Anatomy of a Fall," I feel like these cats deserve some awards because there's some incredible animal acting. What's that like?

I agree. No, they were amazing. I mean, it's sort of like there's no such thing as cat directing. It's about, "Mr. Cat, what are you willing to give us today?" You surround yourself with incredibly talented animal trainers and these beautifully trained cats, and then you just kind of have to figure it out with them on the day a little bit. Sometimes they just nail exactly what you want. Sometimes it's like, "Oh, they don't want to do this thing. There's too many distractions. We have to simplify or we have to choose another direction." So it's kind of a fun discovery every day. And as you make the movie, as you go along, you kind of get to know a little bit more of like, "Oh, this is how the cat will respond in this situation. Let's tailor the scene this way a little bit so that we can really capture something authentic with the cat." So it's a lot of give and take and just feeling out the animals and then just having extremely talented trainers who get incredible stuff out of these cats.

Wonderful. And so I also want to talk a little bit about the character of Eric played by Joseph Quinn, who I think this is such a beautiful performance for him, especially for anybody who [recognizes him from his role as] Eddie on "Stranger Things." But you have Lupita as Sam, who is so determined and knows exactly where she's going, has already kind of mourned the world. And then you have Eric, who is this very scared puppy, essentially, following her around. I mean, he's a human, but this is sad animal tracking. So what was it like having to navigate both of those dynamics between these two characters, especially at the start, where those dynamics are much farther apart than the end when they become quite close?

Yeah. Step one is the script phase where you imagine how that progression is going to work, but then when it really is realized is when Lupita and Joe start kind of navigating each other and figuring each other out. And a lot of this movie is the two of them gradually seeing each other. There's a lot of shots of them just kind of processing each other and learning to empathize. And so, a lot of that is just sort of on the performance. But for me, that core, I like that idea of, for Sam, Eric almost invades her story. Even the way he comes into the movie is a little bit like, "What? This is my movie. What are you doing in my movie? I'm on my journey. I've decided what I'm going to do, leave me alone."

And then Eric is in this phase of he's so traumatized and confused that Sam sort of becomes this campfire in the darkness for him, and he puts too much emphasis on her and too much focus on needing her. And she's kind of like, "I can't be your campfire. I didn't sign up to mean anything to anyone at this point in my life." And I think it's kind of about both of them finding a little bit of a middle ground where Eric, you can't put that kind of focus on someone else, that kind of pressure on someone else, to be your campfire. You have to find that in your own soul. And then she also realizes that even though she thought she knew how she was going to round things out, she had to see someone else more fully for the first time in a while. I think that allowed her to connect with her own humanity and her own history. So, yeah, it was just sort of something that you hope for in the writing and you come up with these ideas that you think could resonate, and then you have incredible actors just realize it.

Yeah, they both are just absolutely phenomenal. I mean, I think we all know that the Academy fails to recognize the brilliance in genre film, especially acting, but they both are two of the best performances I've seen this year.

Thank you very much.

