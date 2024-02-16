Cool Stuff: Best Picture Nominee Anatomy Of A Fall Is Quickly Joining The Criterion Collection In May

With film distributors becoming stingier about physical media and defaulting to streaming, The Criterion Collection has been picking up slack. For instance, Criterion has released physical copies of acclaimed Netflix originals like "The Irishman," "Roma," and "Marriage Story."

Joining the collection in May 2024 is Justine Triet's "Anatomy of a Fall," just released in North America back in October 2023 by Neon (following a run in France, courtesy of Le Pacte). As Criterion confirmed on Twitter, the film enters the collection alongside classics such as Michael Powell's "Peeping Tom."

Does "Anatomy of a Fall" deserve to be in such company? We at /Film think so, since we ranked it one of the 15 best movies of 2023. If you don't believe us, it won the Palme d'Or at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival (the highest prize), and it's up for several Oscars at the 96th Academy Awards (including Best Picture and Best Director for Justine Triet).

The film's title homages the classic Jimmy Stewart film "Anatomy of a Murder" (directed by Otto Preminger), and like that film, is primarily a courtroom drama. Outside a snowy cabin in France, Samuel Maleski (Samuel Theis) is found lying dead by his blind son Daniel (Milo Machado-Graner). The question becomes — did he fall? Did he jump? Or did his wife, Sandra Voyter (Sandra Hüller), push him?

"Anatomy of a Fall" is multilingual, with many domestic scenes in English (a "compromise" between the German Sandra and French Samuel) while the courtroom scenes are in French. Since the film is about the stories we tell ourselves to obfuscate the truth, this flourish of miscommunication makes plenty of sense.