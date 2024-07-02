An Ongoing Marvel Tradition Has Gifted Kevin Feige With Some Unforgettable Moments

Despite what the Russo Brothers may think, it is not the children who are killing the Marvel Cinematic Universe. There is a clear, tangible decrease of interest in superhero movies that has been happening over the past couple of years as the Infinity Saga ended and the Multiverse Saga stumbled out of the gate (and continues to do so)

Hopefully, the new Disney mandate to release fewer movies and shows in the future will bring back the sense of wonder and awe that characterized early Marvel movies and made them must-watch events. Particularly of note here is the TV shows. Sure, the Disney+ TV era of Marvel Studios has given us some truly fantastic gems of superhero storytelling that weren't possible even just a few years ago, like the weird and twisty world of "Loki," but also giving smaller characters a chance to break out in a big way on the smaller screen, like Kamala Khan quickly becoming the best MCU character thanks to the charm of the Disney Channel-inspired teen comedy of "Ms. Marvel."

Still, for as much good as these shows have done, they inherently ignore what is arguably the biggest key to Marvel's success and cultural dominance — the communal experience. There is a reason Marvel movies are amongst the first to come up when asking about great movie theater reactions, because these movies are made with an eye for that opening weekend theatrical experience, literally. As Kevin Feige told Variety, there is a tradition at Marvel Studios that got started with the very first "Iron Man" back in 2008. "For every new release, the cast, producers, director, and I will drop in on an opening night showing and watch the movie with the fans," Feige said.