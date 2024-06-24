Inside Out 2 Has Already Dethroned Dune 2 As The Biggest Movie Of 2024 So Far

Ladies and gentlemen, we have a new 2024 box office champion. After less than two weeks, Disney's "Inside Out 2" has managed to outgross every other movie released this year so far, overtaking Denis Villeneuve's "Dune: Part Two" ($711.8 million) to take the crown. The only question now is just how high Pixar's latest can fly.

Director Kelsey Mann's "Inside Out 2" took in an absolutely ridiculous $100 million in its second weekend domestically, dropping just 35% from its record-breaking $154.2 million debut. Pixar's latest also pulled in a stellar $164.4 million overseas in its second frame. That brings the movie's running total to $724.3 million and counting. That number includes $355.1 million from domestic ticket sales. This is to take nothing away from "Dune: Part Two," which made $282.1 million domestically and $429.7 million internationally, coming in well above expectations. It's just no longer the king of the hill.

The success of "Inside Out 2" couldn't have come at a better time. Domestic ticket sales are still lagging 21% behind this same point in 2023, as the first half of 2024 was pretty rough overall. Movies like "The Fall Guy" and "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga" fell well short of expectations at the box office. Coupled with an overall weak slate largely caused by the SAG and WGA strikes from last year, theater owners have had to contend with a disappointing start to the year that the industry could ill-afford.

Mercifully, Disney and Pixar have helped to turn the tide with an unexpected monster. Since "Soul," "Luca," and "Turning Red" all went directly to Disney+ post-2020, it was unclear if Pixar would ever reach the wildly high box office heights of the pre-pandemic era. While the jury is still out on what a Pixar original can do, "Elemental" pulled in nearly $500 million worldwide last year after a seemingly disastrous opening weekend. Looking at the bigger picture, it's safe to say Pixar's good name still means something.