Mattel Has Turned Jimmy Buffett Into The Best Jurassic World Action Figure

Let's be honest, there haven't been a lot of great or memorable moments to come from the "Jurassic World" franchise. If we're being brutally honest, the "Jurassic Park" franchise probably should have begun and ended with the first movie (even though there's yet another installment on the way). But at the very least, the first two acts of "The Lost World" are rather thrilling until a trip back to the mainland tailspins into something ridiculous, so the sequels aren't all complete misfires.

However, if there's one truly memorable moment from 2015's legacy-sequel "Jurassic World," which acts as a soft reboot of the dinosaur-fueled film series, it's a split second gag involving the late, legendary Jimmy Buffett.

When all hell breaks loose in the fully operational Jurassic World theme park, dinosaurs begin to wreak havoc on tourists, starting with a swarm of dimorphodons flying around the park. It's pure chaos as families run to take cover, trying to keep their children safe. Gift shops and restaurants are the only refuge as the flying creatures attack and carry away those who aren't fast enough to get away. And then there's Jimmy Buffett, just wasting away in Margaritaville.

Universal Pictures

No, seriously. In case you weren't aware, Jimmy Buffett can be seen briefly in "Jurassic World," hanging out at the restaurant named after his own beloved song. After all, Jurassic World is a theme park, and Margaritaville is exactly the kind of establishment you'd find in a place like that. In fact, there's a Margaritaville at Universal Studios Hollywood and Islands of Adventure, the home of several "Jurassic Park" and "Jurassic World" attractions. In Buffett's brief cameo, he's seen running away from the dimorphodon attack (pictured above), but he's not wrangling his family to a safe space. Instead, he's scurrying and carrying two margaritas to safety.

Now, this incredible moment has inspired a "Jurassic World" Jimmy Buffett action figure, and it's exquisite.