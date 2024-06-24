Mattel Has Turned Jimmy Buffett Into The Best Jurassic World Action Figure
Let's be honest, there haven't been a lot of great or memorable moments to come from the "Jurassic World" franchise. If we're being brutally honest, the "Jurassic Park" franchise probably should have begun and ended with the first movie (even though there's yet another installment on the way). But at the very least, the first two acts of "The Lost World" are rather thrilling until a trip back to the mainland tailspins into something ridiculous, so the sequels aren't all complete misfires.
However, if there's one truly memorable moment from 2015's legacy-sequel "Jurassic World," which acts as a soft reboot of the dinosaur-fueled film series, it's a split second gag involving the late, legendary Jimmy Buffett.
When all hell breaks loose in the fully operational Jurassic World theme park, dinosaurs begin to wreak havoc on tourists, starting with a swarm of dimorphodons flying around the park. It's pure chaos as families run to take cover, trying to keep their children safe. Gift shops and restaurants are the only refuge as the flying creatures attack and carry away those who aren't fast enough to get away. And then there's Jimmy Buffett, just wasting away in Margaritaville.
No, seriously. In case you weren't aware, Jimmy Buffett can be seen briefly in "Jurassic World," hanging out at the restaurant named after his own beloved song. After all, Jurassic World is a theme park, and Margaritaville is exactly the kind of establishment you'd find in a place like that. In fact, there's a Margaritaville at Universal Studios Hollywood and Islands of Adventure, the home of several "Jurassic Park" and "Jurassic World" attractions. In Buffett's brief cameo, he's seen running away from the dimorphodon attack (pictured above), but he's not wrangling his family to a safe space. Instead, he's scurrying and carrying two margaritas to safety.
Now, this incredible moment has inspired a "Jurassic World" Jimmy Buffett action figure, and it's exquisite.
Jurassic World's Jimmy Buffett action figure is wastin' away again in Margaritaville
This summer, Mattel is releasing a limited edition "Jurassic World" action figure of Jimmy Buffett, holding two margaritas in his hand as dimorphodons fly around him. Inspired by the aforementioned scene, Buffett is wearing the same outfit seen in the movie, including those signature flip flops. Of course, the figure doesn't exactly look terrified in this predicament. Instead, he's sporting a big ole smile. That's the power of Margaritaville.
Thankfully, Jimmy Buffett won't spend much time looking for his lost shaker of salt, because it's one of the accessories included with the set. The 3.75-inch collectible, scaled to Mattel's Hammond Collection action figure series, sits on top of a tiki-style base with a plastic margarita glass platform. All of this sits within packaging that looks like a margarita pitcher. The outer box even has an illustration depicting Jimmy Buffett's heroic moment. It will pair well with that Steven Spielberg "Jurassic Park" action figure that Mattel released not too long ago.
This is one of Mattel's exclusive releases for the 2024 San Diego Comic-Con, but the good news is that you don't have to be at the convention to get your hand on it. The "Jurassic World" Jimmy Buffett action figure will go on sale for $30 at the Mattel Creations website at 12:00pm ET on Thursday, July 25, just as Comic-Con is getting started. Plus, in honor of Buffett's philanthropic legacy, Mattel will donate $5,000 and 5,000 toys to Singing for Change, so that's nice.
Now, if we could just get an action figure set of Claire Dearing's assistant Zara being grabbed by pterosaurs and hurled into the mouth of a mosasaurus, we'd be set. So I guess that's two memorable moments from "Jurassic World."