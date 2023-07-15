Cool Stuff: Mattel Is Giving Director Steven Spielberg His Own Jurassic Park Action Figure

For better or worse, you can thank "Star Wars" for the myriad merchandising opportunities that blockbuster movies have taken advantage for decades now. If there's a big, four quadrant movie that the whole family can enjoy, you can bet there will be action figures, lunchboxes, T-shirts, coffee mugs, socks, and maybe even toilet paper.

While all the heroes, villains, creatures, vehicles, and much more from major motion pictures have gotten all the merchandise glory, the filmmakers behind them have mostly been left out in the wind. Sure, we've gotten Funko POPs of filmmakers like Guillermo del Toro, Alfred Hitchcock, J.J. Abrams, Ava Du Vernay, and Jordan Peele, just to name a few. However, most filmmakers have never been immortalized in plastic, including the legendary Steven Spielberg. But that's about to change.

Mattel has revealed one of their exclusives being released at San Diego Comic-Con this month, and it's a Steven Spielberg action figure inspired by the filmmaker's look while directing the modern classic "Jurassic Park." Life ... found a way.