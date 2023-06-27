Cool Stuff: Mattel Unveils Collectible Jurassic Park Gates As A New Crowdfunded Project

This year marks the 30th anniversary of "Jurassic Park," and along with the new LEGO sets that have hit shelves this summer, Mattel is celebrating by announcing a new crowdfunded collectible toy project that goes hand-in-hand with their Hammond Collection action figure line.

Aside from the incredible dinosaurs that made "Jurassic Park" an absolute thrill to experience on the big screen, one of the most famous bits of iconography are the massive gates that Dr. Alan Grant, Dr. Ellie Sattler, Dr. Ian Malcolm, and the rest of the tourist test subjects pass through when they enter the developing theme park. Yes, they're recognizable because they say Jurassic Park on them, but their tribal design perfectly encapsulates the wild nature of what lies within.

Mattel

The gates have been brought to life in various forms before, from Kenner's vintage toy line in 1993 to more recent LEGO playsets, but now Mattel is hoping to deliver the "Jurassic Park" gates to go along with the 3.75-inch Hammond Collection action figures that have been on shelves in recent years. So far, Mattel has released everything from your favorite paleontologists and dinosaurs to the Ford Explorer and Jeep Wranglers featuring the familiar tyrannosaurus rex skeleton logo. This release, however, feels like a cap on the rest of the line-up that will help fans complete their collection in quite a grand fashion. And since it's crowdfunded, there are some extremely cool stretch goals that go along with it.