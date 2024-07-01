Loki's Hulk-Proof Helicarrier Cell In Marvel's Avengers Actually Comes From Another SHIELD Location

2012's "The Avengers" is a blockbuster inflection point, ending the brief reign of grim-and-gritty pop movies kicked off by 2008's "The Dark Knight." After Earth's Mightiest Heroes roused audiences at the box office, Hollywood started chasing cinematic universes, not Nolan-izations. Yet, funnily enough, "The Avengers" itself uses a blockbuster trope often credited to "The Dark Knight" — the villain who purposefully gets captured in the middle of the movie.

"The Avengers" writer/director Joss Whedon understood the key to making a successful movie was to place these six conflicting personalities into a single space and let the tensions boil. That's why the bulk of "The Avengers" unfolds on SHIELD's helicarrier; Whedon himself invoked "Glengarry Glen Ross" when describing his approach.

Having big bad Loki (Tom Hiddleston) be captured and kept in a cell on the helicarrier keeps him in focus, placing him close to the conflict even when the movie is simmering down and doesn't need an external threat. One of Loki's earliest attempts at weakening his enemies' trust in each other is him giving voice to what they all know; his circular and transparent cell (which drops from the Helicarrier if the subject tries to escape) was built to contain a different "monster": The Hulk.

According to "The Avengers: The Art of the Movie" by Jason Surrell, production designer James Chinlund nicked the design of Loki's cell from Mark Millar and Bryan Hitch's "The Ultimates." Specifically, the subplot where Bruce Banner is imprisoned in such a cell several layers beneath SHIELD's headquarters, the Triskelion.