Why Hawkeye's Solo MCU Movie Was Scrapped In Favor Of A Disney+ Show

For a lot of MCU fans, and Black Widow fans in particular, one of the most baffling choices the movies have made so far came in "Avengers: Endgame," when Black Widow/Natasha (Scarlett Johannsen) and Hawkeye/Clint (Jeremy Renner) tried to throw themselves off a cliff before the other could do it first. The cliff-jumping part made sense — one of them needed to die to save the world, and it was in character for both of them to sacrifice themself so the other could live. The questionable part was when Natasha successfully stopped Clint and flung herself to her death. It was a sad yet heroic end for her character, sure, but on a meta-level, wouldn't it make more sense for the movie to kill Clint?

No disrespect to Clint of course, but he was the less interesting of the two Avengers. He served his role well and had a heartwarming friendship with Natasha, but he couldn't reliably draw audiences to theaters on his own. Meanwhile, Natasha was a fan favorite, someone who viewers had actively been campaigning for years to get her own standalone movie. It also made the movie's subsequent "girl power" scene, where all the other female supes stand next to each other in a clumsy bit of corporate feminism, even more awkward. It felt weird to celebrate the franchise's female Avengers when the most interesting and groundbreaking one had just been killed off.

The decision started to make more sense when a "Hawkeye" miniseries was announced in 2019, implying that the MCU kept Clint alive because they had exciting, fresh material in store for him. But although "Hawkeye" may have finally let Clint be in the spotlight, it also denied him the movie status so many of the other Avengers got to enjoy.