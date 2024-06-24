Netflix's Hit Man Has A Hilarious (And Telling) American Psycho Reference

"American Psycho" is about an evil man with contempt for the world who nonetheless wants to be part of it and all its shallow materialism. Bateman grooms himself obsessively, chases all the trends his coworkers do, and listens to the most anodyne music he can. When his fiance Evelyn (Reese Witherspoon) asks why he doesn't quit the job he hates, he answers "Because I want to fit in!"

"Hit Man" is about a man who fits in so well that no one notices him. Patrick Bateman is a psycho who tries and fails to be normal while Gary Johnson is a normal man who plays a psycho — sometimes an American one. It's a telling comparison not just because "Hit Man" invokes "American Psycho," but because the movie is really about acting.

Gary spends most of the movie pretending to be someone else — like Powell is doing to play him. He researches his "roles" (by stalking his targets' social media) and wears a unique costume each time. After Madison murders her husband, Gary (as her hitman boyfriend Ron) "directs" a scene of the two of them arguing, giving her instructions via text on his phone because he's aware his police colleagues are listening in on a wire. Gary and Madison know they have to convince their audience in the same way Linklater, Powell, and Arjona do theirs.

Much of the positive buzz about "Hit Man" has been about Glen Powell proving he's a movie star — no surprise because the movie wants you to notice his acting chops. (Powell co-wrote the "Hit Man" script with Linklater.) As Britt Hayes notes in her excellent essay on "Hit Man" at The Mary Sue, "Hit Man" often feels like a reel for Powell, trying to win over audiences with the proof that he has range on top of his charisma and handsome face. What "American Psycho" did for Christian Bale's reputation, Powell wants "Hit Man" to do for him.