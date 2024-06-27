The Boys Season 4 Features The Weirdest Enemy In The Show's History (And That's Saying Something)

This article contains spoilers for "The Boys" season 4, episode 5, "Beware the Jabberwock, My Son."

"The Boys" is always upping the ante. It's the most subversive superhero show on TV and one that not only perfected the idea of "What if superheroes bad" but made it more than just a gimmick, exploring the ramifications of a world that would allow and push for superheroes to be actively terrible while delivering poignant social commentary (especially with Homelander). As grim and bleak as this show can get — and it often gets extremely bleak — "The Boys" also knows when to lean on absurdity for a laugh, whether it's the hilarious terror of The Deep being forced to eat his aquatic friend Timothy, the explicit chaos of Herogasm, the dildo fight in season 3, or everything about Love Sausage.

From the very start, "The Boys" has given us great fight scenes involving the weirdest and most messed up adversaries. No, I'm not talking about The Seven, but rather the laser baby from season 1 that nearly killed The Boys, as well as the massive whale that was impaled by them in season 2. Well, if those weren't strange and disturbing enough, season 4 just upped the ante yet again.

The matter of Compound V has been lingering in the background throughout this season, starting as a shock to the system that revealed supes were not chosen by god but are, in essence, lab rats. Then it was the Temp V shots that gave Hughie and Butcher powers — and is killing the latter. Now, it's Compound V emerging as a way to test the supe-killing virus from "Gen V," resulting in truly the show's weirdest enemies yet (which is truly saying something): farm animals.