House Of The Dragon's Haunting Funeral Scene Echoes A Legendary Game Of Thrones Moment

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the latest episode of "House of the Dragon."

Everyone knows that when you play the game of thrones, you win or you die, but there's also a secret third option, as well — you have your most personal tragedies and failings paraded in front of the commoners for political gain. When Queen Alicent (Olivia Cooke) and Team Green made the fateful decision to press her son Aegon's (Tom Glynn-Carney) claim to the Iron Throne following the death of King Viserys (Paddy Considine) back in season 1, not even she could've anticipated the series of dominoes that would fall and eventually lead to the brazen murder of her grandson at the hands of "Blood" and "Cheese." After the shocking premiere last week, fans likely anticipated that episode 2 would escalate the plot towards full-scale war against Queen Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) and her loyal Team Black. Instead, creator and showrunner Ryan Condal and his writing team have maintained their deliberate pace, leaving room for sequences dealing with the unpleasant aftermath ... such as a funeral procession through the heart of King's Landing, which can't help but conjure memories of a very famous moment in the original "Game of Thrones."

Despite their vastly different circumstances, the funeral procession of the late Prince Jaehaerys Targaryen (Jude Rock) and the infamous "Walk of Shame" involving Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) in "Game of Thrones" feel like neat parallels to one another. Powerless Queens have been forced by the men around them to participate in public proceedings that they want absolutely no part of, airing out their most private and intimate moments against their will and purely as a spectacle for the masses. And, in both cases, it raises the question of whether their power-grabs were worthwhile in the first place.