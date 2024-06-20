All Of Shogun's Arrows And Blood Came From The Power Of Visual Effects

FX's historical drama series "Shōgun" has rightfully earned high marks, including for its recreation of 1600 Japan. Would you believe the show was actually shot on sets built in Vancouver? I certainly didn't, but it's true. (The Japanese cast lends some extra verisimilitude, but they couldn't carry the production design and effects teams completely.)

"Shōgun" has begot endless comparisons to "Game of Thrones." Like in Westeros, battles in the series are most often waged via conversation, not sword fights. Language is a dominant theme of "Shōgun," with the show often underlining the contrast between strict Japanese decorum, even among enemies, and the brutal physical violence those enemies inflict on each other. Even the ending of "Shōgun" is an anti-climax designed to surprise those expecting an epic battle.

When battles do erupt, though, they're as bloody as you'd expect Samurai clashes to be. Episode 4, "The Eightfold Fence," ends with a squad of soldiers being ambushed with a blast of cannonballs; the men and their horses collapse into piles of gore. That gore, though, was created with CG (by Portland, Oregon studio Refuge VFX, specifically — take a closer look at their work here).

Michael Cliett, the series' VFX supervisor, confirmed that the series contracted six other VFX houses besides Refuge. The goal on "Shōgun" was invisible VFX, augmenting the physical spaces and sets built by production designer Helen Jarvis and her team, instead of using only green screens to recreate Japanese cities/villages of old. The CG in "Shōgun" is there to heighten the authenticity, not to distract.

Cliett in turn discussed some particularly bloody VFX scenes during a Reddit AMA (as well as disclosing one time they went for practical gore instead).