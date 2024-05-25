Shogun Has An Unexpected Similarity To Director Quentin Tarantino's Inglourious Basterds

American films and television invariably brush up against the issue of language. Since these stories are made for mass appeal — and said mass is English-speaking audiences — the films will depict characters speaking English even if that shouldn't be the case. Take films set during Roman times like "Spartacus" or "Gladiator," which have dialogue spoken only in English, not Latin or even a closer modern stand-in like Italian.

Then there are films with characters from different countries, yet the audience hears them all speaking the same tongue. Some handle this more cleverly than others; in "The Hunt for Red October," the Soviet characters are first heard speaking Russian before a quick switch to English — letting the audience know while they're hearing English, the characters are hearing Russian.

"Shōgun," which recently went from mini-series to a two-season renewal, makes no attempt to hold its audience's hand. Set in 1600 Japan, Lord Yoshii Toranaga (Hiroyuki Sanada) is locked in a deadly political game. He gains an unexpected ally in John Blackthorne (Cosmo Jarvis), an English sailor shipwrecked in Japan. With that setting, it's no surprise that the cast is mostly Japanese, and the show respects that. The Japanese characters speak Japanese, even in private conversations where the show doesn't need to underscore the language differences between them and the Europeans, who speak English (this is the one cheat in the show, with English being the uniform European language and sometimes standing in for Portuguese).

Though "Shōgun" has been likened to "Game of Thrones," the comparison that's been sticking for me is Quentin Tarantino's best movie: 2009 World War 2 epic "Inglourious Basterds." Set in Nazi-occupied France, the film – as "Shōgun" has since done — acknowledges the different languages of the period and works them into its text.