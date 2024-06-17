Want Even More Three Body Problem? Good, There's A New Movie On The Way

We've had one space race, yes, but what about a second space race? Granted, this latest one is probably a tad less dramatic than the U.S. and Russia vying for bragging rights to the moon during the Cold War. But since when have sci-fi fans ever let facts get in the way of a good story, anyway?

Only months after Chinese author Liu Cixin's seminal book trilogy "Remembrance of Earth's Past" finally received its biggest and most expensive adaptation with Netflix's "3 Body Problem" series (which yours truly reviewed for /Film here), yet another attempt to bring the immensely popular, Hugo Award-winning material to life is now in the works ... this time, for the big screen. And Chinese audiences couldn't possibly have asked for a more exciting or reliable name to help bring this across the finish line. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the alien-invasion epic is set to receive its feature film debut from prominent Chinese filmmaker Zhang Yimou.

The breaking news was revealed during this year's ongoing Shanghai International Film festival, with Zhang's involvement adding a burst of star power that far outrivals the likes of the "Game of Thrones" creators, D.B. Weiss and David Benioff, tackling the American adaptation. Zhang is basically a living legend in his home country, perhaps best known among Western audiences for directing the Jet Li-starring wuxia hit "Hero" in 2002, the opening and closing ceremonies for the 2008 Beijing Summer Olympics (along with handling the same responsibilities during the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games), and the Matt Damon-starring "The Great Wall" in 2016. Meanwhile, fans are more than familiar with his success directing film-festival darlings in his early years and several box-office juggernauts in recent years. Adapting "Three-Body Problem," however, might just represent his biggest challenge yet.