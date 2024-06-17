Netflix Viewers Zeroed In On A New Live-Action Anime Adaptation

Anime is more than just a niche in the United States now and Hollywood is taking notice — Netflix especially. The streamer has both produced English-language anime movie/TV adaptations in-house ("One Piece," "Cowboy Bebop") and imported shows made in Japan for international distribution (such as the live-action "Fullmetal Alchemist" trilogy). One can only wonder which anime Netflix will see fit to adapt next — and whether fans should see that as a promise or a threat.

In the meantime, one of Netflix's most recent imports won't convince it to slow down on live-action anime. 2024's "Golden Kamuy," which premiered in Japanese theaters this past January, was added to Netflix on May 19, 2024. The film is an adaptation of a manga by Satoru Noda, which was previously adapted as an anime in 2018. The "Golden Kamuy" manga is complete (it ran for 314 chapters from 2015 to 2022), while the anime still has a fifth and final season on the horizon adapting the manga's last chapters. The live-action rendition gives fans yet another version of this story and they're paying attention.

Variety found that during the week of May 24-30 2024, "Golden Kamuy" was the ninth most watched streaming original movie across all major platforms. (Its "streaming original" status is a technicality of American release, but still.) It was the seventh Netflix film listed on the chart, with Netflix subscribers having reportedly watched a collective 75.9 million minutes' worth of the movie.

So, is "Golden Kamuy" worth checking out — especially when the original manga and anime are right there?