Arnold Schwarzenegger Held A Gun To A Producer's Head While Making The Terminator

It sounds like John Daly, one of the executive producers of "The Terminator," was one of the first people Cameron spoke with after having a fateful meeting with Schwarzenegger. The actor wanted to play the Kyle Reese role, but over the course of their lunch, Cameron became convinced there was a better part for him instead. When Cameron saw Daly afterward, as he recalled to the BFI in 2021, the writer/director told the producer, "Well, he's wrong for Reese. But he'd make a hell of a Terminator."

But when production was underway and Daly visited the set, let's just say he didn't have the best experience. Here's how Cameron remembered something Daly likely never forgot:

"The first time John Daly visited the set — it was the night we were shooting the Tech Noir club scene — he was standing next to Arnold proudly smiling, and rocking on his heels. Arnold looked over at him, in full Terminator wardrobe, and in his Austrian accent said 'John, every time I see you, you're always smiling.' Then he pulled out his massive .45 automatic, jammed it under John's jaw, and said 'Personally I hate that.' John went pale and left shortly thereafter. He never came on set again when Arnold was filming."

I have no idea why Schwarzenegger would do this — if it was some kind of power play move, an intimidation technique, a practical joke, or what. Daly died in 2008, so I couldn't reach out to him to get his side of the story. But I'm left to assume that he must have engaged in the only imaginable response to that situation, which, obviously, is to immediately s*** yourself, then walk up to the nearest person and say, in a monotone accent, "Your clothes. Give them to me. Now."